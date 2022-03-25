Contraceptives Market | Industry Demand, Worldwide Research, Prominent Players, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities forecast 2029

Contraceptives Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Contraceptives Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

The global contraceptives market size was USD 22.49 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 30.15 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

The continuously growing rate of the global population, specifically in the developing economies is a rising concern worldwide, thus promoting the need for government initiatives is driving awareness campaigns to eliminate or minimize the risk of unwanted pregnancies, risk associated with abortion, and sexual disorders threat. For instance, at the London Summit on Family Planning held in 2012, the Government of India made a global commitment to provide family planning services to an additional 48 million new users by the year 2020.

Key players covered in the global Contraceptives Market research report:

Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Cooper Surgical, Inc. (U.S.)

The Female Health Company (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Mayer Laboratories, Inc (U.S.)

Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Medisafe Distribution Inc. (U.S)

Other Players

Major Table of Contents for Contraceptives Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Contraceptives Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

