Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market | Industry Demand, Worldwide Research, Prominent Players, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities forecast 2029

The global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market size stood at USD 1,111.3 million in 2019.The market is projected to grow from USD 609.2 million in 2020 to USD 4,003.4 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.9% in the 2020-2027 period.

Drivers & Restraints

Collaborative efforts of key players aim at launching a cost-effective and efficacious molecule to treat the RSV disease. The aforementioned factor is anticipated to positively impact the market value during the forecast duration. Additionally, the healthcare landscape has significantly changed owing to the collaborative approach between the non-traditional and the existing traditional players to innovate more efficient and cost-effective treatment for RSV.

Key players covered in the global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market research report:

AstraZeneca (U.K)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (U.S)

AbbVie (U.S)

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. (U.S)

Sanofi (France)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S)

Celltrion Inc. (South Korea)

mAbxience (Spain)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc (U.S)

Some of the major questions addressed in the report are:

What factors contribute to the market’s growth?

What is the expected growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

How much would the market value of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market be in 2020?

What will the market size be in 2027?

What will the market size be in 2027? In which region will the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market have the largest market share?

Major Table of Contents for Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

