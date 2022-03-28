Medical Lifting Slings Market Future Growth, Global Survey, Key Findings, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions

The Medical Lifting Slings Market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

In March 2019, Invacare Corporation launched new products, BirdieEVO and BirdieEVO Compact in Birdie mobile hoist product portfolio. The newly launched products are specially designed to lift patient from chair, bed, and floor.

Key players covered in the global Medical Lifting Slings Market research report:

Joerns Healthcare LLC., Invacare Corporation, V. Guldmann A/S, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Arjo, Argo Medical, Medical Depot, Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Etac AB, Prism Medical UK, DJO Global, Inc., Silvalea, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Permobil AB, Stryker, HoverTech International, Midmark Corporation and others.

Drivers & Restraints

Global medical lifting slings market growth is being driven by an ageing population and increasing musculoskeletal injuries. Moreover, certain advantages offered by lifting slings such as safety and easy handling are expected to boost the demand for medical lifting slings during the forecast period, which will eventually drive the growth of the global medical lifting slings market.As per the information published by the World Health Organization, the population above 60 years will be 22% of the world’s population, as compared to 12% in 2015. In 2012, Arjo, initiated a program called Diligent, to consult and train the hospital staff, management and caregivers about patient handling and early care process.

The country section of the Medical Lifting Slings Market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. The key players are increasingly focusing on product launches, technological advancements, and other growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends. For the purpose of this report and Data has segmented the global Medical Lifting Slings Market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Medical Lifting Slings Market the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Medical Lifting Slings Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Technological Developments Value Chain Analysis



Continued…

