Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Future Growth, Global Survey, Key Findings, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions “

The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report.

The global deep brain stimulation devices market size was valued at USD 696.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,676.8 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market research report:

Abbott (ST. JUDE MEDICAL)

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.

Others

Drivers & Restraints

One of the most crucial drivers for deep brain stimulators market growth is the increasing demand among the population for minimally invasive surgeries. DBS is a minimally invasive targeted surgery predominantly used to treat movement disorders in dystonia, Parkinson’s disease, and essential tremor. Minimally invasive procedures offer several benefits compared to traditional surgical techniques, such as faster recovery time span, smaller incisions, reduced scarring and pain.

Deep brain stimulation is a surgical procedure to implant a device that send electrical signals to brain areas responsible for body movements. A DBS system has three parts that are implanted inside the human body, which includes a neurostimulator, an extension and a lead that connects the pacemaker device to the brain to coordinate electrical pulses.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends. For the purpose of this report and Data has segmented the global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region

