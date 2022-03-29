Europe Compression Bandages Market Size, Share, Growth, New Movement With Their Latest Report to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Europe Compression Bandages Market | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Emerging Technologies, And Global Industry Analysis from 2022 To 2029, is latest depth analysis report on Europe Compression Bandages Market Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Europe Compression Bandages Market. According to report Global Europe Compression Bandages Market will hit remarkable value, at exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate during forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Europe Compression Bandages Market segmentation analyzed by Type, By Applications, By End User, By Key players, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.

The europe compression bandages market size stood at USD 340.4 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 510.9 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Global Europe Compression Bandages Market Key Companies Studied in Report:

Essity (BSN medical GmbH)

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

3M

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec Group PLC

Other Prominent Players

Global Europe Compression Bandages Market Highlights:

Venous ulcers are considered to be a common chronic disorder that over time, leads to venous incompetence, leucocyte plugging of the capillaries, lipodermatosclerosis, tissue hypoxia, and microvascular dysfunction if untreated. The burden of venous diseases such as DVT and venous ulcers is rising at a significant rate in the European countries. According to the National Health Service (NHS), chronic venous leg ulceration has an estimated prevalence of 0.1% to 0.3% in the U.K., while the disease affected 0.1% of the population in France in 2016. Also, Thrombosis UK says that 1 in every 1000 people in the U.K. is affected by venous thrombosis every year. Lymphedema is another prominent disease indication for which compression bandages are highly preferred. According to NHS, approximately 200,000 people are affected by lymphedema in the UK annually. Hence, rising prevalence of lymphedema and chronic wounds in European countries is projected to boost the uptake of compression bandages during the forecast period.

The Global Europe Compression Bandages Market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

Europe Compression Bandages Market Segments and Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is also expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to factors such as the rising disposable income of individuals and increasing demand for passenger cars with advanced technology from the developing countries.

Europe Compression Bandages Market Industry Competitive Analysis:

The Europe Compression Bandages Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included this report with Porter's five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis.

