Contraceptives Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 30.15 Billion | Exhibiting A CAGR Of 5.5% By 2027

The Contraceptives Market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report.

The global contraceptives market size was USD 22.49 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 30.15 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Cooper Surgical, Inc. (U.S.)

The Female Health Company (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Mayer Laboratories, Inc (U.S.)

Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Medisafe Distribution Inc. (U.S)

Other Players

Drivers & Restraints

The continuously growing rate of the global population, specifically in the developing economies is a rising concern worldwide, thus promoting the need for government initiatives is driving awareness campaigns to eliminate or minimize the risk of unwanted pregnancies, risk associated with abortion, and sexual disorders threat. For instance, at the London Summit on Family Planning held in 2012, the Government of India made a global commitment to provide family planning services to an additional 48 million new users by the year 2020.

The country section of the Contraceptives Market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. The key players are increasingly focusing on product launches, technological advancements, and other growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends. For the purpose of this report and Data has segmented the global Contraceptives Market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region

