Asia-Pacific Recycled Plastic Market: Forecast by Key Products, Types, Application, Regions and Overview of History

The recycling process of plastics refers to the recovering of waste or scrap left out of plastic products and reprocessing it back into useful products. Since, plastic material is non-biodegradable, so it is recycled to reduce the harmful effects caused due to dumping of plastic products in the soil. The process of recycling goes through six major steps, collection, sorting, shredding, cleaning, melting and making of pellets.

CUSTOM POLYMERS, B&B PLASTICS INC, B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc., ENVISION PLASTICS, Jayplas, Joe’s Plastics, K K Asia (HK) Ltd., Berry Asia-Pacific Inc., MBA Polymers Inc., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., SUEZ, Ultra-Poly Corporation, Veolia, KW Plastics, Birch Plastics Inc., RJM INTERNATIONAL, INC., Asia plastics renewable resources holdings co., ltd., CLEAR PATH RECYCLING, Green Line Polymers and Imerys among others.

Asia-Pacific recycled plastic market is segmented into three notable segments which are based on type, source and industry.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene and others

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into bottles, bags, films, fibers, foams and others

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into packaging, building & construction, textile, automotive, electrical & electronics, household goods, agriculture, healthcare and others

Chapter 1 SUV Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Asia-Pacific Recycled Plastic Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Asia-Pacific Recycled Plastic Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Asia-Pacific Recycled Plastic Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Asia-Pacific Recycled Plastic Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Video Analytics market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Industry Outlook

Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Recycled Plastic Market Forecast

Chapter 12 New Project Feasibility Analysis

