Asia Pacific Stable Isotope Labeled Compound Market: Overview, Market Share, Revenue,Covid-19 Impact on Industry, Growth Rate, Vendor, Market Dynamics and Forecast upto 2026

The stable isotope-labeled compound such as carbon- 13 and deuterium is one of the most important drug metabolisms for providing biomedical research in various areas, such as quantification of water level in human bodies, incorporation studies of fatty acids and triacylglycerol. The combination of mass spectroscopy and nuclear magnetic spectroscopy (NMR) with stable isotope-labeled compound allows rapid interpretation of data and acquisition, which promoted in different uses in stable isotope labeled compound such as distribution, metabolism, absorption and excretion.

The stable isotope-labeled compound such as carbon- 13 and deuterium is one of the most important drug metabolisms for providing biomedical research in various areas, such as quantification of water level in human bodies, incorporation studies of fatty acids and triacylglycerol. The combination of mass spectroscopy and nuclear magnetic spectroscopy (NMR) with stable isotope-labeled compound allows rapid interpretation of data and acquisition, which promoted in different uses in stable isotope labeled compound such as distribution, metabolism, absorption and excretion.

List of Best Players profiled in Asia Pacific Stable Isotope Labeled Compound Market Report:

IsoSciences, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, PerkinElmer Inc., Pepscan, Mesbah Energy Co., BOC Sciences, Isoflex, Nordion Inc., JSC Isotope, Merck KGaA, URENCO, 3M, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Alsachim, Medical Isotopes, Inc., AMERICAN RADIOLABELED CHEMICALS, INC , Beta Analytics, The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM, Trace Sciences International, Huayi Isotopes Co., Chemtos and others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger, and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the Asia Pacific Stable Isotope Labeled Compound Market report.

Segmentation

By Type (Deuterium, Carbon 12 & 13, Nitrogen 15, Oxygen 16 & 18, Lithium 6 & 7, Sulphur 34, Chlorine 35 & 37), Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Industrial), End User (Academic & Research, Institution, Hospital & Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies)

