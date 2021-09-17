NGS Sample Preparation Market May See a Big Move with Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN N.V.



Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "NGS Sample Preparation Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the NGS Sample Preparation market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

NGS Sample Preparation is defined as technology in which millions, as well as billions of DNA strands, can be sequenced through massive parallelization. It is also identified as a high throughput sequencing. Growth in the number of genome mapping programs throughout the world and increase in R&D investment, among others will, in turn, propel the growth of hemp milk market.

In January 2019, the QIAGEN N.V. (Germany) Company launched its QIAcube Connect, which automates the lysis, bind, wash, and elute steps of the Qiagen spin columns. Hence, this will, in turn, propel the growth of NGS Sample Preparation market.

In April 2018, the Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States) Company has launched its Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay, which is a comprehensive, next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel. Consequently, this launch will help in strengthening the position of the company Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Illumina Inc. (United States), Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States), Beckman Coulter (United States), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (United States), Pacific Biosciences of California (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), New England Biolabs, Inc. (United States), Nugen Technologies, Inc. (United States), The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Whole Genome Sequence (WGS), Exome Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Methylation Sequencing), WorkflowÂ (Library Preparation, Cluster Generation, Sequencing, Data Analysis), Industry Vertical (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Hospitals, Others), DNA sequencing method (Pyrosequencing, Sequencing by Synthesis, Sequencing by Ligation, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing) The NGS Sample Preparation Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. Market Trends:

Technology Advancement in NGS Sample Preparation Market Drivers:

Advancements in NGS Platforms

Declining Cost of Sequencing

Improving Reimbursement Scenario for NGS-Based Diagnostic Tests Challenges:

Ethical Issues Regarding the Sample Taken From For Testing Opportunities:

Initiatives as well as Funding from Government & Private Bodies for Large-Scale Sequencing Projects

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the NGS Sample Preparation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the NGS Sample Preparation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the NGS Sample Preparation

Chapter 4: Presenting the NGS Sample Preparation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the NGS Sample Preparation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Research Methodology:

• The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global NGS Sample Preparation market.

• In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer NGS Sample Preparation various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

• Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. NGS Sample Preparation.

• In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

• Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

