Rainscreen Cladding Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024 | Kingspan Insulation, SIKA, Rockwool International A/S

The growing commercial construction sector anticipated to boost the demand for rainscreen cladding system during the forecasted period. Rainscreen cladding is a unique method of over-cladding or cladding a building to offer weather protection for the building structure and fabric. Rainscreen cladding market has high growth prospects on account of technological innovations by market players to develop high-performance durable rainscreen cladding material. Moreover, the growing construction industry in developing economies such as India, China, Japan, and others expected to fuel the market growth.

18th April 2019, Cembrit launched new fibre cement cladding with a sandblasted surface to expand its product portfolio in the Rainscreen cladding market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Kingspan Insulation (United Kingdom), SIKA (Switzerland), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), Everest Industries Limited (Denmark), SFS Group AG (United States), Sotech Architectural FaÃ§ade (United Kingdom), Promat UK Ltd (United Kingdom), Interface (United States), Cembrit (Denmark), The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Construction (New Construction, Renovation), Material (Composite Materials, Metal, Fiber Cement, HPL, Others), End-Use Sector (Residential, Commercial) The Rainscreen Cladding Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. Market Trends:

Increasing Application of Fibre Cement in Rainscreen Cladding System

Growing demand for aesthetically appealing houses by consumers Market Drivers:

Growth in Commercial Construction Sector

Higher Durability of the Rainscreen Cladding System Challenges:

High Repairing Cost of the Rainscreen Cladding System Opportunities:

Emphasizing On Development of Sustainable Cladding Materials

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc. Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Rainscreen Cladding Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Rainscreen Cladding market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Rainscreen Cladding Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Rainscreen Cladding

Chapter 4: Presenting the Rainscreen Cladding Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Rainscreen Cladding market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Research Methodology:

• The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Rainscreen Cladding market.

• In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Rainscreen Cladding various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

• Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Rainscreen Cladding.

• In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

• Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

