Biodegradable Paper And Plastic Packaging Market- Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Product types, Applications, Key Segments, Recent Trends and Forecast to 2028

The biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 71,24,689.09 thousand by 2028. Increasing demand of food and beverages sector is the driving factor for the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market growth.

List of Best Players profiled in Biodegradable Paper And Plastic Packaging Market Report:

Riverside Paper Co. Inc., SmartSolve Industries, STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER GMBH, Özsoy Plastik, Ultra Green Sustainable Packaging, Hoşgör Plastik, Eurocell S.r.l., DoECO, Shanghai Disoxidation Enterprise Development Co.,Ltd, Stora Enso, Chamness Biodegradables LLC, Robert Cullen Ltd., Tekpak Solutions, International Paper, Be Green Packaging HQ, Hsing Chung Paper Ltd., Ecoware, American Container Concepts Corp., American Excelsior, Inc., BioApply, Federal Industries, Termoplast srl, The Biodegradable Bag Company Ltd. and SAVOPAC among other domestic and global players.

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market Scope and Market Size

The biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, type and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market is segmented into plastic and paper. In 2021, plastic segment is dominating in the market globally because of the characteristics of plastics such as easy to be reuse and recycle.

On the basis of type, the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market is segmented into plastic and paper. In 2021, plastic segment is dominating in the market globally because the papers are easily available.

On the basis of end-user, the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market is segmented into packaging, food and beverage, catering servicewares, personal and home care, healthcare and others. In 2021, food and beverage industry is dominating in the market globally because of the increased demand for packaging the food materials.

