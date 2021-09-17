Latest Business Intelligence Solution for the Image Guided Therapy Market | Major Key Players – GE, Abbott, Siemens, FUJIFILM | Foreseen Till 2028

Overview of Global Image Guided Therapy Market:

The Global Image Guided Therapy Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, Image guided therapy system is known to be a diagnostic technology that is utilized in minimally invasive processes. This system is a new and different approach to surgical intervention that allows the utilization of imaging platforms to design, perform and estimate surgical procedures.

Some of the major key factors driving the growth of the Global Image Guided Therapy Market are rapid growth in the geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, the growing number of initiatives for cancer radiotherapy.

Global Image Guided Therapy Market Scope and Market Size:

Based on the Product, the image guided therapy market is segmented into Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and others.

Based on the Application, the image guided therapy market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, and electrophysiology, neurosurgery, urology, others.

Based on the End-User, the image guided therapy market is segmented into ambulatory surgery centres, hospitals, and clinics.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America dominates the image guided therapy market due to the enhanced healthcare infrastructure. APAC is projected to observe a significant amount of growth in the image guided therapy market due to the rise in the aging population.

Global Image Guided Therapy Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Image Guided Therapy Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Image Guided Therapy Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Image Guided Therapy Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Image Guided Therapy Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Image Guided Therapy Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, Siemens, General Electric Company, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Medtronic, Brainlab AG, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Analogic Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd., XinRay Systems, C-RAD, Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, IBA Worldwide, Isoray Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Image Guided Therapy in these regions, from 2013 to 2028 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Global Image Guided Therapy Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Image Guided Therapy Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Image Guided Therapy Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Image Guided Therapy Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Image Guided Therapy Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Image Guided Therapy Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Image Guided Therapy Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

