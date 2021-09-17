New Update on Liquid Biopsy Market 2021 Analysis by Competitive landscape, Industry Insights and Forecast to 2028

Overview of Global Liquid Biopsy Market:

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 20.28% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

As per the market report analysis, Liquid Biopsy is minimally invasive technology wherein test is done on a sample of blood. Liquid biopsy is undertaken to diagnose the cancer cells in the blood that have collectively formed a tumour. A liquid biopsy helps to detect cancer at early stages.

Some of the most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Liquid Biopsy Market are increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries around the globe, increased focus of technological advancements involved in the manufacturing of medical devices, and rising expenditure on the healthcare infrastructure development especially in the developing economies.

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market is segmented on the basis of Sampling Type, Product and Service, Circulating Biomarker, Clinical Application, Application and End-User.

On the basis of Sampling Type, the global liquid biopsy market has been divided into blood sampling LB, urine sampling LB and saliva and other tissue fluids sampling LB.

On the basis of Products and Service, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into assays kits, instruments and services.

On the basis of Circulating Biomarker, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into circulating tumour cells, circulating tumour DNA (CTDNA), cell-free DNA, extracellular vesicles (EVS) and other circulating biomarkers.

On the basis of Application, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring and recurrence monitoring.

On the basis of End-User, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, academic and research centres and other end users.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America dominates the liquid biopsy market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the prevailing sophisticated level of healthcare facilities coupled with the increasing rate of cancer. APAC, on the other hand, is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for non-invasive treatment and increased expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and rising personal disposable income.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: CareDx, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, MDxHealth, Cardiff Oncology., Immucor, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, QIAGEN, Gaurdant Health, Exact Sciences Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Inc., LungLife AI, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Natera, Inc., ExoDx, Genomic Health, Inc., Illumina, Inc.,, Biocept, Inc., BGI and F. Hoffmann-La Roche and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Liquid Biopsy in these regions, from 2013 to 2028 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

