Dr. Michael Kurilla who is an infectious disease specialist at the National Center for Advancing

They did recommend a more limited step: emergency use authorization for people 65 and older, and for people at high risk of severe infection. Then they went back and added in health care workers and other people at high risk of getting infected at work — even if they are not at especially high risk of severe disease.
But why not just go ahead and say everyone who wants a booster can get one? Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee were effusively vocal about why not.
“The stated goal of this vaccine has been to protect against serious illness,” Dr. Paul Offit, a professor of pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told the meeting. “Data shows that these vaccines do exactly that,” he added. “It’s exactly what you’d expect.”
Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration declined Friday to recommend the agency approve Covid-19 booster doses for everyone who got vaccinated six months ago or longer.
https://xaymacainternational.com/advert/livestream-official-alabama-vs-florida-live-stream-free-ncaaf-18-sep-2021/
https://xaymacainternational.com/advert/redditstreams-alabama-vs-florida-live-stream-free-2021-ncaaf/
https://beerconnoisseur.com/events/how-watch-alabama-vs-florida-live-stream-ncaa-college-football-games-streams-reddit
https://beerconnoisseur.com/events/free-tv-alabama-vs-florida-live-stream-free-ncaaf-game-online
https://rnstreams.eventsmart.com/events/ncaaf-alabama-vs-florida-live-stream-free-reddit/
https://rnstreams.eventsmart.com/events/free-tv-official-alabama-vs-florida-live-stream-free/
https://rnstreams.eventsmart.com/events/ncaaf-clemson-vs-georgia-tech-live-stream-free-reddit/
https://rnstreams.eventsmart.com/events/ncaaf-live-clemson-vs-georgia-tech-live-stream-free-college-football-game/
https://beerconnoisseur.com/events/how-watch-clemson-vs-georgia-tech-live-stream-ncaa-college-football-games-streams-reddit
https://beerconnoisseur.com/events/officialstreams-clemson-vs-georgia-tech-livestream-free-reddit-online-ncaaf-now
https://xaymacainternational.com/advert/ncaaf-clemson-vs-georgia-tech-live-stream-redditfree/
https://xaymacainternational.com/advert/live-stream-clemson-vs-georgia-tech-live-stream-free-2021-football-game/
https://rnstreams.eventsmart.com/events/livestreams-bellator-266-live-stream-free-online/
https://xaymacainternational.com/advert/livefree-davis-vs-romero-live-stream-free-bellator-266-online/
https://beerconnoisseur.com/events/livestreamofficial-davis-vs-romero-live-stream-free-bellator-266-18-sep-2021
Even Pfizer said its vaccine was still very much preventing severe disease, hospitalizations and deaths in the US, with an effectiveness of more than 90%. The company argued that this might not last much longer, but many members of VRBPAC didn’t buy it.
They don’t see enough evidence to justify booster shots for everyone
“So it’s unclear that everyone needs to be boosted, other than a subset of the population that clearly would be at high risk for serious disease,” Kurilla said. “It is not clear to me that the data we are seeing now is applicable to the general population.”
They would like a lot more data and a chance to look for mistaken conclusions
They are worried about younger adults and teens
They think it’s more important to get more people to get vaccinated the first time around