Unforeseen Drivers Contributing to Financial Analytics Market by Deloitte, Hitachi Consulting, Information Builders, Microstrategy, Rosslyn Analytics

First the good, and more certain, news: Next year is likely to see 2020’s relatively healthy growth in Financial Analytics market. That’s according to a recent report from Adroit Market Research, which indicates that 2021 will likely see continued increasing demand.

This report traces 7 trends that will change the way Financial Analytics business will happen in the future globally, highlights that the US Financial Analytics Sector is projected to reach a market size of $XX bn by 2028, a sharp rise from $XX bn in 2020.

Further, the report studies the threats to the organizations in the forthcoming years and effective overcoming strategies are showcased in the report. The future trends in the global Financial Analytics market across the world are given. The global Financial Analytics market is split into segments to get deeper insights on the types and applications. The Financial Analytics industry is also split in different geographies to focus on the dominating regions in the geography, study the leading companies, and varying trends according to geography. The report specializes in providing in-depth analysis of the selected areas and nations in the world. The report is a blueprint of the global Financial Analytics market featuring industry definition, product and service specifications, types, applications, supply and demand chain structural analysis, and regional market distribution. Key players recognized in this research report include: Deloitte, Hitachi Consulting, Information Builders, Microstrategy, Rosslyn Analytics, SAS, Tableau Software, Tibco, Fico, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Symphony Teleca and Teradata Corp. Segmentation and Targeting Essential demographic, geographic, psycho-graphic and behavioral information about businesses segments in the Financial Analytics market is targeted to aid in determining the features company should encompass in order to fit into the businesses requirements. Financial Analytics Product Types In-Depth: Based on Components, the market is divided into the following segments:

Solutions

o Financial Function Analytics

o Financial Market Analytics

Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services Financial Analytics Major Applications/End users: Based on Applications, the financial analytics market is divided into the following segments:

Wealth Management

Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

Financial Forecasting and Budgeting

Customer Management

Transaction Monitoring

Claim Management

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Stock Management

Based on Deployment modes, the market is divided into the following segments:

On-premises

Cloud

Based on Organization size, the financial analytics market is divided into the following segments

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Based on Industry Verticals, the market is divided into the following segments

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Government

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing and Automotive

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others (real estate and education)

The Global Financial Analytics Market Report Highlights:

1. The Financial Analytics industry segments that are expected to boost up the demand for its products and services in the market during the forecast period 2022-2028.

2. The diverse requirements of the customers thereby providing innovative and functional solutions.

3. Key areas of development and new projects.