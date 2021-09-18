Next Generation Sequencing Market: Shaping Tomorrow with Agilent Technologies, New England Biolabs, Oxford Nanopore Technolgies Limited, Thermo Fischer Scientific

First the good, and more certain, news: Next year is likely to see 2020’s relatively healthy growth in Next Generation Sequencing market. That’s according to a recent report from Adroit Market Research, which indicates that 2021 will likely see continued increasing demand.

This report traces 7 trends that will change the way Next Generation Sequencing business will happen in the future globally, highlights that the US Next Generation Sequencing Sector is projected to reach a market size of $XX bn by 2028, a sharp rise from $XX bn in 2020.

Further, the report studies the threats to the organizations in the forthcoming years and effective overcoming strategies are showcased in the report. The future trends in the global Next Generation Sequencing market across the world are given. The global Next Generation Sequencing market is split into segments to get deeper insights on the types and applications. The Next Generation Sequencing industry is also split in different geographies to focus on the dominating regions in the geography, study the leading companies, and varying trends according to geography. The report specializes in providing in-depth analysis of the selected areas and nations in the world. The report is a blueprint of the global Next Generation Sequencing market featuring industry definition, product and service specifications, types, applications, supply and demand chain structural analysis, and regional market distribution. Key players recognized in this research report include: Agilent Technologies, New England Biolabs, Oxford Nanopore Technolgies Limited, Thermo Fischer Scientific Segmentation and Targeting Essential demographic, geographic, psycho-graphic and behavioral information about businesses segments in the Next Generation Sequencing market is targeted to aid in determining the features company should encompass in order to fit into the businesses requirements. Next Generation Sequencing Product Types In-Depth: By End-User, is segmented into: Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies

Clinics & hospitals

Academic institutes and research centers

Others Next Generation Sequencing Major Applications/End users: By Application, is segmented into: Animal & agricultural research

Drug discovery

Other diagnostic applications

Reproductive health diagnostics

Infectious disease diagnostics

Cancer diagnostics

Diagnostics

Others

By Technology, is segmented into: Nanopore sequencing

Single-molecule real time sequencing

Ion semiconductor sequencing

Sequencing by synthesis

Others

By Product & Service, is segmented into: Bioinformatics

NGS storage management & cloud computing solutions

NGS data analysis services

NGS data analysis workbenches & software

Sequencing services

De Novo and Whole genome sequencing

RNA sequencing

Custom Panels

Exome and Targeted Sequencing

Services for NGS platforms

NGS platforms

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

ThermoFishcer Scientific

Illumina

Others

NGS consumables

Pre-sequencing products and services

Quality control

Target enrichment & library preparation

Size selection

A-tailing

End Repair and DNA fragmentation.

