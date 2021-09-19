Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Insights 2021 : Industry Revenue with Leading key players (DuPont, ARKEMA, Evonik and More)

Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Insights 2021 : [120 Pages Report] Global key players of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) include DuPont, ARKEMA, RTP, UBE, LyondellBasell and RadiciGroup, etc. Top five players occupy for a share about 45%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America and China. In terms of product, Reinforced Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) is the largest segment, with a share over 53%. In terms of application, Automobile Industry is the largest market, with a share over 34%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market

The global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market was valued at USD 159.4 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 289.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market are DuPont, ARKEMA, Evonik, EMS-GRIVORY, RadiciGroup, Ensinger Group, RTP, NYCOA, UBE, LyondellBasell, Clariant, LATI S.p.A., Bada, Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd, SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd.

The opportunities for Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) in recent future is the global demand for Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18976068

Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Ordinary Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12), Reinforced Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market is the incresing use of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) in Automobile, Electronic and Electrical, Household Products, Machinery and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

If you have any question on this report or if you are looking for any specific Segment, Application, Region or any other custom requirements, then Connect with an expert for customization of Report.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18976068

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Luxury Wines and Spirits In 2021

Agricultural Chelates In 2021