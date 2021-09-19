Nylon 66 Chips Market Insights 2021 : Global demand for Nylon 66 Chips with Leading key players (China ShenMa Group, Ascend Performance Materials, BASF and More)

Nylon 66 Chips Market Insights 2021 : [110 Pages Report] Nylon 66 is made of hexamethylene diamine and adipic acid are combine with water in a reactor which gives nylon salt after polymerization process nylon 66 is produced. They are used for manufacturing textile grade yarns as well as industrial products. Available luster are Bright & Semi Dull.

The main manufacturers of Global Nylon 66 Chips include Ascend Performance Materials, BASF, INVISTA, DuPont, etc. These top four manufacturers hold a market share about 70%. North America is the major producing region in the world, with 40% market share, Followed by China and Europe. In terms of application, the product is most widely used in synthetic fiber and automotive industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Nylon 66 Chips Market

The global Nylon 66 Chips market was valued at USD 5388 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 7645.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2027.

Leading key players of Nylon 66 Chips Market are China ShenMa Group, Ascend Performance Materials, BASF, INVISTA, DuPont, RadiciGroup, Asahi Kasei, Huafon Group, TORAY INDUSTRIES, Liaoning Anshan Guorui Chemical, Jiangsu Huayang Nylon

The opportunities for Nylon 66 Chips in recent future is the global demand for Nylon 66 Chips Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Nylon 66 Chips Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Fiber Grade, Engineering Grade Plastic

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Nylon 66 Chips market is the incresing use of Nylon 66 Chips in Synthetic Fiber, Automotive, Electronic Electrical, Home Appliance and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Nylon 66 Chips market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

