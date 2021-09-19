Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Insights 2021 : Growth Opportunities with Leading key players (Applied Materials, Mattson Technology, Kokusai Electric and More)

Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Insights 2021 : [112 Pages Report] Rapid thermal processing (RTP) is a semiconductor manufacturing process which heats silicon wafers to temperatures exceeding 1,000°C for not more than a few seconds. During cooling wafer temperatures must be brought down slowly to prevent dislocations and wafer breakage due to thermal shock.

The main manufacturers of Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment include Applied Materials, Mattson Technology, etc. These top two manufacturers hold a market share about 70%. North America is the major producing region in the world. In terms of application, the equipment is most widely used for industrial production, followed by research and development.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market

The global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment market was valued at USD 636 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1032.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market are Applied Materials, Mattson Technology, Kokusai Electric, Ultratech(Veeco）, Centrotherm, AnnealSys, Koyo Thermo Systems, ECM, CVD Equipment Corporation, SemiTEq

The opportunities for Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment in recent future is the global demand for Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Lamp-based, Laser-based

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment market is the incresing use of Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment in R&D, Industrial Production and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

