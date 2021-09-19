GPIO Expanders Market Insights 2021 : Major factors with Leading key players (NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology and More)

GPIO Expanders Market Insights 2021 : [149 Pages Report] A GPIO expander is a device that enables designers to implement additional inputs and outputs (I / O) on a microprocessor (MPU) or microcontroller (MCU) system. They have an efficient data bus interface to reduce the I / O requirements of the MPU or MCU. This is usually a synchronous serial interface, such as SPI or I2C. They enable designers to incorporate more I / O in a system than the capacity available on the processor device the designer is using. They also enable the I / O to be physically located in a system separate from the processor, facilitating printed circuit board layout and improving signal integrity.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States GPIO Expanders Market

This report focuses on global and United States GPIO Expanders market.

In 2020, the global GPIO Expanders market size was USD million and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In United States the GPIO Expanders market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of GPIO Expanders Market are NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, Maxlinear, Texas Instrument, Lattice Semiconductor, Analog Devices, Silicon Laboratories, Nexperia, On Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Semtech, Cypress Semiconductor

The opportunities for GPIO Expanders in recent future is the global demand for GPIO Expanders Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18973947

GPIO Expanders Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Quasi-bidirectional GPIO, LED PWM Open-drain GPIO

The major factors that Influencing the growth of GPIO Expanders market is the incresing use of GPIO Expanders in Mobile Phone, Camera and Video Equipment, Portable Gaming Equipment, Laptop and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the GPIO Expanders market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

If you have any question on this report or if you are looking for any specific Segment, Application, Region or any other custom requirements, then Connect with an expert for customization of Report.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18973947

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Volumetric Display In 2021

Chagas Disease Treatment In 2021