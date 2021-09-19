How A family festivities included several outings including to an indoor restaurant

No one knows exactly when or where Robby Walker got infected.

“We believe it happened over the Fourth of July weekend,” Susan said. A relative and friend came to visit, and family festivities included several outings — including to an indoor restaurant.

But no one in the family was vaccinated.

Just a few weeks ago, the Florida father of six was on a ventilator with Covid-19 pneumonia in both lungs. Like most Americans hospitalized with Covid-19, Walker was not vaccinated.

“He is in dire need of an ECMO treatment, which is not available at the hospital that he is in,” his wife Susan Walker told CNN in August.

Every breath Robby Walker takes is one that almost didn’t happen.

ECMO treatment uses an external machine that can function as the body’s heart and lungs

It can be used for organ transplant patients, victims of severe heart attacks and seriously ill Covid-19 patients — including young adults.

Susan had tested positive for Covid-19 in December and assumed her antibodies would protect her.

Others in the family were concerned about whether they might get long-term side effects from the vaccines — even though doctors say the most severe side effects in vaccine history have all been identified within two months.

And the family had a false sense of security because more businesses were fully reopening.

“Our state had opened up. Less people were wearing masks, thinking things were going back to normal,” Susan said.

“We let our guard down … and then we were blindsided.”

Within a few days, Robby developed a fever and tested positive for Covid-19.

Shortly afterward, 11 other family members and friends went on a boat trip. All 11 of them became infected, Susan said.

“It spread like wildfire,” she said.

Susan did not get sick this summer. But she says her son, her brother-in-law, her cousin and her cousin’s fiancée all got Covid-19.

Two months later, Susan’s 51-year-old brother-in-law still struggles to breathe normally — frequently coughing and fighting to catch his breath, she said.

But it was her 52-year-old husband who suffered the most.

The fever had progressed to pneumonia in both lungs, and he was rushed to an emergency room.

On July 25, Robby called his wife from his hospital bed and told her he had made a gut-wrenching decision.

“He had signed the papers to be intubated,” Susan said.

Some Covid-19 patients who get put on ventilators don’t survive the disease. Their final calls to their families before intubation are their last.

“He cried and just told me how regretful he was of not getting the shot,” Susan said. “And he begged me to go get vaccinated.”

She did. She also started a cross-country mission to save her husband’s life.

Striking out after 169 hospitals in several states

Ten days after Robby was intubated, a doctor told Susan her husband most likely “was not going to make it out of the hospital.”

“When they told me he was dying, I just didn’t accept it,” she said.

Susan asked about the possibility of a lung transplant but learned the waiting list for lungs is extensive due to the surge of Covid-19 patients, she recalled.

A non-Covid-19 patient died after he couldn’t get a cardiac ICU bed in 43 hospitals Another option was ECMO: extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

ECMO can sometimes be used as a last resort for critically ill Covid-19 patients — removing blood from the body, eliminating carbon dioxide and adding oxygen to the blood, and then pumping the blood back into the body so the real heart and lungs might have a chance to recover.

But with Florida’s recent influx of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, ECMO availability for Robby was scarce to nonexistent.

“We have searched every hospital from the south of Florida to the north part of Florida,” Susan said in early August.

So family members created a list of hospitals to call and see if anyone had ECMO availability.

Susan started the search by Googling “ECMO hospitals in Florida.” Then Georgia. Louisiana. Alabama. Virginia.

The family called 169 hospitals. No one was able to take Robby.

The day after exhausting that list, Susan appeared on CNN — fearing Robby might be out of options. But a doctor in Connecticut saw her interview and had an idea.

Dr. Robert Gallagher was checking his Facebook feed and saw a CNN post with a video clip of Susan’s interview.

“I just clicked on it and watched it and … it was pretty compelling,” said Gallagher, chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Trinity Health of New England.

When hospitals run out of beds, here’s how they ration care

Cardiothoracic surgeons operate on diseases in the chest, including in the heart and lungs. By the time Covid-19 patients reach Gallagher, they’re usually in dire condition — and sometimes in need of ECMO.

He forwarded Susan’s interview to the chief perfusionist, who runs the ECMO machines, and decided to try to get Robby Walker to Connecticut.

Within a few hours, Susan was on the phone with the hospital — where the coveted ECMO treatment and a staffed bed were available.

But the journey from Florida to Connecticut was arduous. Robby was intubated, and placed on a specially equipped medical flight.

Intubated and sedated, Robby Walker is put on a flight from Florida to St. Francis Hospital in Connecticut.

Susan was not allowed to fly with him, so she drove 22 hours to Connecticut, hoping her husband would still be alive when she got there.

“It was kind of my Hail Mary because if I would have not taken the chance, they just would have had no choice but to leave him there and have his organs fail one by one,” Susan said.

Robby survived the 1,200-mile journey and started ECMO treatment at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. Gallagher was there to help treat him.

“We put the tubes in — they’re called cannulas. One tube drains the blood out, usually from the leg,” the doctor said.

“And then (the blood) gets reinfused through the ECMO machine through, usually, the jugular vein, back into the area around the heart.”

It was a shocking sight for Susan.

“When I walked into the hospital room to see two tubes 20 feet long, holding his blood outside of his body — the sight of that was like, ‘Oh, Lord, what have I done?'” she said.

Robby Walker’s blood is removed and returned with ECMO, “probably the most extreme form of cardiopulmonary support,” Dr. Robert Gallagher said.

Robby spent 22 days on ECMO, and Susan spent as much time with him as she could.

She got to know the family of a nearby Covid-19 patient who was younger than Robby. That patient soon died.

“I sit in the hospital room and I just listen to, you know, the door next to Robby,” she said. “The family comes in, screaming and crying. I cry. It’s just devastating.”

Then on September 2, Robby Walker was taken off ECMO treatment. His heart and lungs were able to support him again.

It appeared the father of six would survive — thanks largely to the doctor who stumbled upon Susan’s interview and decided to help.

If not for Gallagher, “I’d probably be sitting in front of a tombstone,” Susan said.

ECMO treatment does not guarantee survival, Gallagher said. At his hospital, about 50% to 60% of Covid-19 patients who go on ECMO survive.

But without ECMO, he said, Robby Walker probably would not have survived.