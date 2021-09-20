Pin Diode Market 2021: Global Trends, Size and Share Estimates, Forecasts to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

A PIN diode is a silicon semiconductor consisting of a highly resistive intrinsic layer between heavily doped P and N type material. The intrinsic layer of the PIN diode is either undoped or virtually undoped and provides the change in properties when compared to a normal PN junction diode.

Top-Line Companies Listed:

M/A-COM Technology Solutions Inc.

Rohm Corporation

Micro Commercial Components Corp.

LITEC-LLL GmbH

Albis Optoelectronics AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qorvo, Inc.

Fairchild Semiconductor Corp.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc

Microsemi Corp

Cobham plc

ON Semiconductor Corp

Toshiba Corporation

GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Laser Components GmbH Market by Type:

PIN photodiode

RF PIN diode

PIN switch diode

Others Market by Application:

Attenuator

High voltage rectifier

RF switch

RF limiter

Photo detector and photovoltaic cell