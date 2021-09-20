Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market Professional Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2025 with Impact of COVID-19

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Digital freight brokers are also known as freight urbanization and utilize advanced applications to maximize the mileage of shipments. The Digital Freight Brokerage Market report includes analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry, comparing Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 markets.

Digital freight brokers are also known as freight urbanization. Utilize advanced applications to maximize the mileage of your shipments.

Top Companies Mentioned in Digital Freight Brokerage Report are:

Uber Freight

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc

Echo Global Logistics Inc

TGMatrix Limited

Power2Ship

Cargomatic Inc

Trucker Path Inc

Convoy

Cargocentric Inc

Transfix, LLC Market by Type:

Roadway

Seaway

Airway

Railway Market by Application:

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing