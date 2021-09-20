Bonded Magnet Market to Develop New Growth Story | Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Magnum Magnetics, ALL Magnetics



Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Bonded Magnet Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Bonded Magnet market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Bonded magnet technology enables a wide variety of magnetic powders to be combined with several polymer and binder systems to produce magnetic components. Majority of bonded magnets are isotropic, that means, uniformity in all orientations. These magnets consist of two components; a hard magnetic powder and a non-magnetic polymer or rubber binder. Bonded magnets exhibit higher electrical resistivity and better mechanical properties. Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Arnold Magnetic Technologies (United States), Magnum Magnetics Corporation (United States), ALL Magnetics, Inc. (United States), American Union Group, Inc. (United States), Ashvini Magnets Pvt. Ltd. (India), Shanghai San Huan Magnetics (China), Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Daido Electronics (Japan), Zhejiang Innuovo Magnetics Co., Ltd. (China), MS-Schramberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Injection Molded Magnets, Flexible Bonded Magnets, Compression Magnets, Bonded NdFeB Magnets, Bonded AlNiCo Magnets, Bonded Samarium Cobalt Magnets, Bonded Ferrite Magnets), Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, Power Generation), Manufacturing Process (Calendaring, Injection Molding, Extrusion, Compression Bonding), Magnetic Powder (Hard Ferrite, NdFeB, SmCo, Alnico, Hybrid) The Bonded Magnet Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. Market Trends:

Maximum Area of Application of Bonded Magnet Includes Data Storage Market Drivers:

Widely Used In Hard Disks Since It Enables Miniaturization

Increasing Market for Smartphones Is Increasing Demand for Bonded Magnets Challenges:

High Cost of Raw Materials Opportunities:

Surging Market for Consumer Electronics Will Increase the Market for Bonded Magnet

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc. Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Bonded Magnet Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Bonded Magnet market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Bonded Magnet Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Bonded Magnet

Chapter 4: Presenting the Bonded Magnet Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Bonded Magnet market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Research Methodology:

• The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Bonded Magnet market.

• In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Bonded Magnet various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

• Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Bonded Magnet.

• In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

• Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

• Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

