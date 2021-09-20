Telematics Box (T-Box) Market Seeking Stunning Growth | Robert Bosch, Continental, Verizon



Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Telematics Box (T-Box) Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Telematics Box (T-Box) market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Telematics Box also called telematics control unit (TCU) is an on-board automatic diagnostic system. It is a terminal product that detects the running parameters of each system and reads data. It integrates with inspection, maintenance, and management of automobiles to meet the requirements of environmental protection. Telematics Box is comprised of GPS units, electronic processing units, microcontrollers, mobile communication units, and memory, enabling interaction between the terminal information in the car, the cloud and the roadside unit (RSU), and outer interfaces for communications.

On 15th July 2020, Continental wins serial orders for intelligent antennas and 5G connectivity. As of 2023, Continental will supply two European vehicle manufacturers with intelligent antenna modules and 5G telematics units. Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Verizon (United States), Harman International (United States), Aptiv (Ireland), Visteon Corporation (United States), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), TomTom N.V. (Netherlands), Qualcomm (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), AT&T INC. (United States) The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Service (Automatic Crash Notification, Emergency Calling, Navigation, On-Road Assistance, Remote Diagnostics, On-Road Assistance, Vehicle Tracking/Recovery (Fleet Management), Insurance Risk Assessment, Driver Behaviour, Billing Services, Others(Fuel efficiency Guidance, Geo-Fencing, Eco Driving)), Hardware (Telematic Control Unit, Navigation Systems, Communication Devices, Audio/Video Interface, CAN Bus), Connectivity Solution (Embedded, Integrated, Tethered) The Telematics Box (T-Box) Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. Market Trends:

Developments in 4G and 5G connectivity Market Drivers:

Growth in Entertainment, Safety & Security and Navigation Services

Rising Demand for Raw Diagnostic Data for Interpretation & Analysis to Improve Vehicle Performance

Increasing Adoption of Connected Cars Services Challenges:

Concerns over Cybersecurity Opportunities:

Rise in Efforts by the Government for Developing an Intelligent Transportation System

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Telematics Box (T-Box) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Telematics Box (T-Box) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Telematics Box (T-Box)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Telematics Box (T-Box) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Telematics Box (T-Box) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Research Methodology:

• The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Telematics Box (T-Box) market.

• In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Telematics Box (T-Box) various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

• Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Telematics Box (T-Box).

• In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

• Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

