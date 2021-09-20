Traffic Safety System Witness Massive Growth by 2026 | Jenoptik, Kapsch TrafficCom, SensysGatso Group



Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Traffic Safety System Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Traffic Safety System market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

A traffic safety system is critical in the management of road safety for both drivers and pedestrians. This system consists of technology and services that are aimed to prevent and reduce the likelihood of accidents, curb errant vehicle movement, and guarantee that everyone has a safe commute. The global traffic safety system market is propelled by rising accident and fatality rates, as well as the adoption of technologically improved safety systems. Increased investment in transportation infrastructure to improve the operational performance of traffic management, road transport, vehicle tracking, and road networks, as well as increased innovation in traffic safety goods. However, the market’s growth is limited by the unfavourable impact of weather on traffic safety systems and the market’s long transaction cycles. Furthermore, an increase in the number of government programs and investments is likely to open up a plethora of development chances.Many positive developments have resulted from technological breakthroughs. Cloud, the internet, big data, and analytics are just a few of the technologies and platforms that have transformed numerous industries of application. Road safety is an example of a field that has evolved through time and is successfully integrating these technologies for V2V and V2I connectivity. Because of this connection, hackers can target any endpoint, gateway, sensor node, or network.

February 2020- Sweden and India collaborate to increase traffic safety.

A new government-backed international partnership between Swedish and Indian companies and institutions has been launched with the aim of improving road safety and helping to reduce the huge number of traffic-related fatalities that occur annually in India. Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Jenoptik (Germany), Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), SensysGatso Group (Sweden), Redflex Holdings (Australia), Verra Mobility (United States), IDEMIA (France), FLIR Systems (United States), Motorola Solutions (United States), SWARCO (Austria), Information Engineering Group Inc. (Canada), Cubic Corporation (United States), Siemens (Germany) The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Traffic Vests and Rainwear, Tube Delineators, Traffic Cones, Traffic Barricades, Others), Application (Red Light and Speed Enforcement, Incident Detection and Response, ALPR/ANPR, Others), End-User (Municipal, Non-Municipal) The Traffic Safety System Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. Market Trends:

Growing Smart City Projects Market Drivers:

Rising urban population and high demographic rates

Rapid motorization

Increasing number of road fatalities/accidents Challenges:

Growing Concerns about the Protection and Privacy of Personal Information

Lack of Knowledge Among People about IOT and Smart Cities Opportunities:

Designing and Developing Connected Vehicles

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Traffic Safety System market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Traffic Safety System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Traffic Safety System

Chapter 4: Presenting the Traffic Safety System Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Traffic Safety System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Research Methodology:

• The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Traffic Safety System market.

• In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Traffic Safety System various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

• Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Traffic Safety System.

• In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

• Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

