Electric Car Chargers Market May Set New Growth Story | ABB, AeroVironment, Robert Bosch

Electric car chargers are used to charge an electric car with the help of a battery and electrical source that supplies energy that is used for charging. They also help decrease the carbon footprints released in the atmosphere, which contains toxic gas particles. There are two types of chargers used to charge an electric car AC charger and DC fast charger. High Adoption Of electrical car and energy efficient automobiles will help to boost the global electrical car charger market. Attraction towards luxury electrical cars will create an opportunity in the electric car charger market.

O 24th September 2020, ChargePoint, Inc. and Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on the energy sector, announced the signing of a definitive business combination agreement. ChargePoint expects to use transaction proceeds to expand its reach in North America and Europe, further enhance its technology portfolio and significantly scale its commercial, fleet, and residential businesses ahead of the anticipated introduction of an increasing number of new EV models and rising EV penetration. Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), AeroVironment (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive (Ireland), ChargePoint (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Aerovironment Inc. (United States), Silicon Laboratories (United States), Tesla (United States) The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (AC Charger, DC Charger), Charging (On-Board Chargers, Off-Board Chargers), Car (Battery Electric Car, Plug-In Electric Car, Hybrid Electric Car), End User (Residential, Commercial) The Electric Car Chargers Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. Market Trends:

High Demand for Wireless Charging Of Electrical Car

Growing Concern towards Environmental Pollution Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Electrical Car

Government Initiatives for Development of Electric Car Charging Infrastructure Challenges:

Lack of Presence of Charger at Public Place Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Luxury Electrical Car

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Electric Car Chargers market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Electric Car Chargers Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Electric Car Chargers

Chapter 4: Presenting the Electric Car Chargers Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Electric Car Chargers market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Research Methodology:

• The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Electric Car Chargers market.

• In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Electric Car Chargers various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

• Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Electric Car Chargers.

• In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

• Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

