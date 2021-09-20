Paper and Plastic Straws Market Will Boast Developments in Global Industry by 2021-2026

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Paper and Plastic Straws Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Paper and Plastic Straws market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Paper and Plastic Straws

In foodservice packaging for beverages, straw is considered the most important product in industrialized and developing countries around the world. The increasing pollution from plastic packaging disposal around the world creates problems for the ecosystem, which is expected to hamper the market growth. Over the past decade, the food and beverage industry has seen significant growth and rapid development with the addition of multiple restaurants, hotels, grocery carts, catering services, and food stalls serving millions of customers. This has led to an increase in the use of paper straws worldwide in the food and beverage industry. Advances in technology have led to the emergence of online food delivery platforms that are enabling the paper straw market to experience tremendous growth. The ban on plastic products in many countries around the world due to their non-degradable properties is a major market restriction. Food delivery platforms are currently having a very positive impact on the demand for paper and plastic straws. Consumer perception of the printed straws preference has increased, fueling industry growth.

In May 2019, Huhtamaki Oyj had set up a paper straw production unit in Northern Ireland. The manufacturing facility is located in the city of Antrim near Belfast in Northern Ireland. This expansion aimed towards expanding the company’s paper-based product portfolio like paper straws.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Aardvark Straws (United States),Merrypak (South Africa),Transcend Packaging Ltd. (United Kingdom),EcoPack (South Africa),Hoffmaster Group Inc. (United States),Dynamec (Cyprus),Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland),BioPak (United Kingdom),Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland),SEOIL (South Korea),Matrix pack (Greece)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Printed, Non-Printed), Application (Hotels, Restaurants & Motels, Bars & Lounges, Cafes, Others), Paper Type (Virgin Paper, Recycled Paper), Length (<5.75 Inches, 5.76-7.75 Inches, 7.76-8.5 Inches, 8.6-10.5 Inches, >10.5 Inches), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Trends:

Market Trends:

The Growing Consumer Demand for Eco-Friendly Straws

High Spending Capacity among Consumers

Market Drivers:

The Increase in Demand for the Product for Several End-Use Applications

The Rise in the Number of Restaurants, Hotels, Food Stalls, Food Wagons and Catering Services

The Increasing Inclination of Consumers towards the Printed Paper Straws

Challenges:

The Environmental Impact of Plastic Waste

Opportunities:

Increasing Disposable Income and Surge in Food Expenditure

The Advancement in Technology E-Commerce Has Become a Popular Platform to Increase Sales

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

