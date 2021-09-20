Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Market Report 2021 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2026

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Agriculture and Forestry Machinery market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Agriculture and Forestry Machinery

Agriculture machinery is used for farming and agriculture. It includes harvesters, tractors, soil cultivating, planting, garden machinery, poultry keeping, drillers, cultivators, bed tillers, and other machinery. This machinery deals with crops of smaller size which yields quarterly or yearly. Moreover, Agricultural machines are used in various applications such as soil preparation, harvesting, cultivation poultry keeping, milking, and agricultural sprays. Whereas forestry machinery deals with the forest consisting of large trees and vast areas. They are involved with creating, managing, conserving, and repairing the forest. It comprises trailers, chain saws, winches, chippers, harvesters, skidder cranes, forest excavators, and others.

On 6th Feb 2020, AGCO Corporation introduces the new Fendt Momentum planter to North American row crop producers. The Fendt Momentum is delivered with so-called SmartFrame technology. Its vertical contouring toolbar, configuration, and smart, automated capability are worth notable. The Momentum has been designed to help overcome planting conditions that have historically challenged even emergence and resulted in less than optimum crop yields.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

AGCO Corporation (United States),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India),CNH Industrial N.V.(United Kingdom),Deere & Company (United States),CLAAS KGaA mbH(Germany),SAME DEUTZ-FAHR (Italy),KUBOTA Corporation (Japan),AGROSTROJ Pelhřimov, a.s.(Czech Republic),Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (India),Force Motors Limited (India),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Soil Preparation Machinery, Harvesting machinery, Cultivation machinery, Hay and lawnmowers, Poultry-keeping machinery, Milking machines, Agricultural sprays, Agriculture and forestry tractors, Others), Application (Agriculture, Forestry), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

The Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Economic stability in the countries and growing population led to increased demand for food, thereby resulting in increased pressure on the agriculture sector

Market Drivers:

The growing demand for advanced machinery from developing regions

Opportunities:

The mechanization of activities in agriculture and forestry, government support in agriculture, and strong economic growth in developing regions

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Agriculture and Forestry Machinery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Agriculture and Forestry Machinery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Agriculture and Forestry Machinery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Agriculture and Forestry Machinery market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Agriculture and Forestry Machinery various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Agriculture and Forestry Machinery.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

