3 Reasons Why Dealer Management System Market May Double Its Revenue Size in Coming Decade

Dealer Management System (DMS) is a system based on a software platform that is utilized by the automotive dealers to manage activities related to the inventory of vehicles, customer information, cash, finance and wholesale deals, credit reports, and printing paperwork. Previously, in the traditional way of the dealer management system, the dealer needs to log in to separate system software to managed their business activities. But with the advancement in programming, DMS provides an efficient platform to manage whole business operations into a centralized hub of tools resulting in better organization, effectiveness, and finally more deals. The different features offered by DMS are real-time updated inventory information, integrated CRM with marketing automation features, customer account management with financing interface, payment management, eCommerce interface, online ordering, and retailing and lending management interface.

On 5 May 2020, Autosoft, Inc., a leading national dealer management system (DMS) provider, has announced an approved integration certificate with Genesis. This partnership offers Genesis dealers a cost-effective DMS and provides dealers a value-based solution in a modern workspace. Also, it allows dealers to use a seamless integration with Autosoft DMS for orders, returns, repair orders, and retail delivery reporting.

CDK Global (United States),COX Automotive (United States),DealerBuilt (United States),ADAM Systems (United States),Autosoft Inc. (United States),Bit Dealership Software, Inc. (United States),Dominion Enterprises (United States),e-Emphasys Technologies Inc. (United States),Evopos (Australia),Integrated Dealer Systems (United States),

Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (Automotive, Mining, Construction, Agriculture, Others)

Market Trends:

Rising demand for better inventory management and improved sales tracking

Increase in demand for customized software solutions

Market Drivers:

The increasing investments in the dealer management systems

Increase in the adoption of cloud technology and shift from paperwork to automation

Challenges:

High maintenance and managing cost of the DMS

The complex process of implementation of DMS

Opportunities:

Increase adoption of dealer management system in emerging nations

Development of technology advancement in DMS which is cost-effective and efficient

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

