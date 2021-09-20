Cannabis Beverages Market Analysis by Players, Regions, Market Shares and forecasts to 2026

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Cannabis Beverages Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Cannabis Beverages market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Cannabis Beverages

Cannabis beverages are the drinks made from the Cannabaceae family plants. Cannabis beverages can be infused with the cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or both. Cannabidiol is one of the hundreds of compounds found in marijuana plants and contains less than 0.1 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabidiol (CBD) works as an anti-inflammatory and with mood modulation qualities. Cannabis beverages are gaining popularity due to low sugar content, clean ingredients and an appropriate quantity of cannabis.

On 13th March 2019, Growpacker Inc., a contract manufacturer of THC- and CBD-infused edibles and beverages in the United States announced the launch of its Brand Incubator and Accelerator Program, designed to fast-track both THC and CBD brands sold in California.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Coca-Cola (United States),Lagunitas Brewing Company (United States),The Alkaline Water Company (United States),New Age Beverages Corporation (United States),Heineken N.V. (Netherlands),The Supreme Cannabis Company (Canada),General Cannabis Corporation (United States),Bhang Corporation (United States),Growpacker, Inc. (United States),Dixie Elixirs (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic), Application (Whiskey, Wine, Margaritas, Soda, Energy Drinks, Others), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C {Convenience Stores, Speciality Stores, Online Channel and Others}), Component (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC))

The Cannabis Beverages Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Growing Prominence of Online Retailing

Market Drivers:

Changing Consumer Behavior towards Beverages

Rising Demand for Wellness Beverages

Challenges:

Shelf Stability of Cannabis Beverages

Lack of Awareness among Consumers

Opportunities:

Increasing Social Acceptance of Cannabis Worldwide

Legalization of Cannabis

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Cannabis Beverages Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cannabis Beverages market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cannabis Beverages Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cannabis Beverages

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cannabis Beverages Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cannabis Beverages market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Cannabis Beverages market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Cannabis Beverages various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Cannabis Beverages.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

