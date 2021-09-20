HV Cable Market To Watch: Big Spotlight On Market Giants | Brugg Cables AG ,NKT A/S ,RPG Cables

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “HV Cable Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the HV Cable market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of HV Cable

High voltage cables are used when underground broadcast is required. These cables are laid in channels or are supressed in the ground. Unlike in overhead lines, air does not form part of the insulation, and the conductor must be completely protected. Cable systems are arranged with accessories, which have passed the applicable type tests pursuant to national and international standards, like long-duration tests, cable conductors can be made of copper or aluminum.

On Sept 5, 2019 – Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, is launching its Pry-ID smart cable technology, which provides easy, real-time access to comprehensive information regarding cable status.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Brugg Cables AG (Switzerland),NKT A/S (Denmark),RPG Cables (India),Elsewedy Cables (Egypt),Olex (Australia),Bahra Cables (Saudi Arabia),Prysmian Group (Italy),Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan),Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan),Southwire Company LLC (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Overhead, Underground, Submarine Cables), Application (Onshore, Offshore), Voltage Capacity (72.5 kV, 123 kV-145 kV, 170 kV-245 kV, Above 400 kV), Industry Verticals (Aerospace and Defense, Building and Construction, Oil and Gas, IT and Telecommunication, Energy and Power)

The HV Cable Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Huge Demand for Insulated Wire and Cable

Transmission Network Development

Market Drivers:

Renewal of Existing Power Transmission and Distribution Network

Increasing Industrialization in Developing Countries

Challenges:

Corona Loss Is a Big Problem at Higher Voltages

Opportunities:

Demand For Flexibility and Customization of Wires and Cables Is Increasing

Wire & Cables Manufacturers Are Developing New Product

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

