Oncology Biosimilars Market: Top Companies, Latest Trends, Share, Size Report 2021-26

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Oncology Biosimilars Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, finds that the global oncology biosimilars market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global oncology biosimilars market to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026.

Oncology biosimilars are cost-effective counterparts of the already licensed reference biologics. They are similar in terms of quality, safety and efficiency to their branded counterparts, and are widely being used in cancer treatment. Biological therapies are large, highly complex molecules derived from living cells or organisms. The extensive research involved in the development of originator drugs, coupled with aggressive marketing and promotion by the manufacturer, leads to high costs. Since biosimilars only require such studies to ensure equivalence of efficacy and safety profiles, they incur lower manufacturing costs, which in turn help in reducing treatment expenses.