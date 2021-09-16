Neuroendovascular Coil Market: Top Vendors, Research Report 2021-26, Size and Share

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Neuroendovascular Coil Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global neuroendovascular coil market size is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global neuroendovascular coil market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Neuroendovascular coils are platinum spring-shaped coils widely used to treat an aneurysm. The treatment, known as neuroendovascular coiling, is a minimally invasive (MI) procedure in which these coils are released to block the blood flow in a blood vessel in the brain. A relatively novel form of treatment, neuroendovascular coiling is now being increasingly preferred due to its affordability and reduced chanced of risk to the patient’s life.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market growth is primarily being driven by various technological advancements in the neuroendovascular coils in terms of shapes, length and bioactivity. Moreover, the rising geriatric population is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Since the coiling procedure poses less risk to the patient’s life and is a safer alternative to surgeries, it is widely being referred to for older people, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as significantly fewer post-operative complications, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and steadily increasing acceptance of MI procedures, including neuroendovascular coiling, are driving the market toward growth further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes Penumbra Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Terumo Corporation Cardinal Health Boston Scientific Corporation Cook Medical Incorporated Balt Extrusion EndoShape, etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Guglielmi Detachable Coils (GDCs) Matrix Coils

Breakup by Indication:

Ruptured Aneurysm Unruptured Aneurysm

Breakup by Application:

Tumor Surgery Medical Teaching Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Stroke Centers Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

