Flip Classroom Market: Industry Growth, Future Plan, Share, and Size 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Flip Classroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global flip classroom market size reached US$ 1.35 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 3.28 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 16% during 2021-2026.

Flip classroom or inverted classroom is an innovative academic model, which offers a blended learning environment to students. Unlike in the conventional classroom setup, teaching in the flip classroom model involve the interchange of homework and lecture elements of a course. It enables students to access the lecture online at home, thus offering a self-paced learning experience. The content is available in both audio and video formats and are usually created by an instructor and uploaded online or can be selected from a dedicated online repository. Educational institutions are therefore increasingly deploying flipped learning models to promote active teacher-pupil engagement while encouraging healthy interaction among students irrespective of spatial constraints.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Flip Classroom Market Trends:

The global market is primarily being driven by the increasing digitization in the education sector. In line with this, there is an increasing preference for blended learning formats, due to the convenience of self-paced learning, easily downloadable content and engaging interactions among students. The market is further driven by the onset of COVID-19, due to which the online learning format rapidly replaced the conventional classroom teaching model. The implementation of the complete lockdowns across educational institutions due to the pandemic provided a significant boost to the digital academic models, including flip classroom, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. A rising inclination toward flexible and personalized learning model is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Flip classrooms enable an enhanced level of attention of the teacher toward a particular concern of any student, which, in turn, aids them to understand the concept easily, due to which they are being increasingly preferred as a learning solution among the masses. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities and technological innovations to upgrade educational facilities, are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players :

Adobe Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc. D2L Corporation Echo360, Inc. Panopto, Inc. Aptara Inc. Articulate Global, Inc., City & Guilds Group Crestron Electronics, Inc., Dell Inc. Haiku Learning Systems, Inc. Speedflow Communications Ltd. N2N Services Inc. OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. Saba Software, Inc. Schoology Inc. TechSmith Corporation.

Market Breakup by Product:

Software Hardware Services

Market Breakup by End-User:

Higher Education K-12

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

