Power Plant Boiler Market: Key Players Analysis, Industry Share, Size 2021, and Growth 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Power Plant Boiler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global power plant boiler market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global power plant boiler market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

A power plant boiler is mechanical equipment used to produce high-pressure steam for generating electricity. The combustion system in the boiler converts the heat generated from different fossil fuels into steam, which is further converted into electrical energy by using a turbine. Some of the components utilized in a boiler to increase its efficiency and safety are safety valve, water level indicator and pressure gauge.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-plant-boiler-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, industrialization, increasing population and boosting overall sales of consumer electronics have led to the rise in the consumption of electricity across the globe. To meet the escalating demand, governments of several countries are investing in the setup and up-gradation of existing power plant boilers. Owing to rising environmental concerns, they are also promoting the adoption of efficient technologies, such as supercritical technology boilers, for reducing carbon emissions. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities for improving the efficiency of power plant boilers.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-plant-boiler-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players :

Power Plant Boiler Market being Babcock & Wilcox AMEC Foster Wheeler, Dongfang Electric General Electric Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction BHEL Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Siemens IHI Corporation Thermax, etc.

Breakup by Type:

Pulverized Fuel Boiler Circulation Fluidized Bed Boiler Others

Breakup by Technology:

Subcritical Supercritical Ultra-Supercritical

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Coal Oil Gas Other

Breakup by Input Capacity:

< 10 MMBtu/Hr 10-50 MMBtu/Hr 50-100 MMBtu/Hr 100-250 MMBtu/Hr > 250 MMBtu/Hr

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800