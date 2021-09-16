In-Mold Labels Market: Outlook, Size Growth, Share, Revenue Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “In-Mold Labels Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global in-mold labels market size reached a value of US$ 3.18 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global in-mold labels market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

In-mold labels (IMLs) are pre-printed stickers consisting of images and relevant product information. These labels are embedded into the wall of the mold through the techniques of blow molding, thermoforming and injecting molding, followed by the application of heat resistant ink and a coating of lacquer. These labels thus become an undetachable part of the container and provide a seamless finish to the product. These labels are waterproof, transparent, and permanently molded, and find wide applicability across a variety of industry verticals.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global In-Mold Labels Market Trends:

Owing to the advantages associated with the usage of IMLs, including recyclability and cost-effectiveness, there has been an increase in their demand from various industries. For instance, in the food and beverage industry, these labels are extensively utilized owing to their resistance to humidity and temperature changes. In the pharmaceutical industry, they are widely preferred for packaging as they offer protection against contaminations. Furthermore, with increasing disposable income, there is a rise in the demand for aesthetically appealing and attractive packaging solutions. No-label look and multi-color prints act as an effective marketing tool for brands, thus boosting the sales of the products. Other factors driving the market include the emerging trend of digitization in the label printing process, which enables faster product turnaround rates and greater flexibility in label designs.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

CCL Industries, Inc Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH Huhtamaki Group Coveris Holdings S.A Cenveo Inc. Fuji Seal International, Inc Multicolor Corporation EVCO Plastics Innovia Films Ltd Inland Label Marketing Services, LLC

Market Breakup by Material:

Polypropylene Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride BS Resins Others

Market Breakup by Technology:

Extrusion Blow-Molding Process Injection Molding Process Thermoforming

Market Breakup by Printing Technologies:

Flexographic Printing Offset Printing Gravure Printing Digital Printing Others

Market Breakup by Printing Inks:

UV Curable Inks Thermal Cured Inks Water-Soluble Inks Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Personal Care Consumer Durables Food and Beverage Automotive Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

