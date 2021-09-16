Sapphire Glass Market: Industry Analysis By Size Growth, Share, Trends and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sapphire Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global sapphire glass market size reached a value of US$ 808 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2021-2026.

Sapphire glass is a transparent and durable material made up of aluminum oxide, alumina or alpha alumina, which is conditioned at high temperature and pressure. It is one of the hardest substances, after diamond, and has high durability, brilliance and resistance against abrasions and chemicals. As a result, sapphire substrates are used for manufacturing blue and white LEDs and window materials for products ranging from watches and smartphones to viewports in supercritical environments.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Sapphire Glass Market Trends:

Sapphire glass offers good thermal conductivity, high tensile- and mechanical- strength and enhanced optical transparency to a wide wavelength range. Owing to these characteristics, sapphire glass is suitable for ballistic and defense applications. It is also utilized in the manufacturing of missile domes, bulletproof glass, electro-optic & FLIR windows, transparent armor, infrared windows, countermeasure systems and targeting system components. Other than this, it is employed in laser hair removal systems, endoscope lenses and surgical blades. As these devices are widely used in the medical and healthcare industry, it is having a positive impact on the market growth. Also, the booming electronics industry is witnessing a rise in the utilization of sapphire glass in the manufacturing of LED screens for televisions, mobile phones, laptops and computer sets. Furthermore, market players are focusing on research and development (R&D) for creating polished sapphire substrates to increase LED brightness, narrow wavelength distribution and energy-efficient production process.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

SAINT GOBAIN (SGO.PA)

KYOCERA CORP (KYOCY)

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (RBCN)

Stewart Information Services Co (STC)

Rayotek Scientific Inc.

Crystran Ltd.

CRYSTALWISE TECHNOLOGY INC. (4944.TWO)

Monocrystal

SCHOTT North America Inc.

Swiss Jewel Company

GT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC. (SOLR) IPO

Precision Sapphire Technologies,Ltd

Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd.

DK AZTEC Co., Ltd.

Tera Xtal Technology Corporation

Market Breakup by Product Type:

High Grade Transparency Sapphire Glass

General Transparency Sapphire Glass

Market Breakup by Application:

Smartphones

Watches

Optical and Mechanical Instruments

Safety Establishments

Medical Devices

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

