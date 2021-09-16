India Metal Casting Market 2020-2025: Outlook, Size Growth, Share, Revenue Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Metal Casting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”. the India metal casting market share is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC group, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Metal casting is a process wherein a mold with a hollow cavity is utilized for obtaining a desired geometric shape. It assists in the mass production of large and complex components while using alloys with low melting points. Other non-ferrous metals can also be utilized, including zinc, lead, pewter, copper, aluminum, magnesium, and tin-based alloys. At present, metal casting finds extensive application across India as it is cost-efficient and reduces the amount of wasted scrap metal.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-metal-casting-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for lightweight vehicles in India due to stringent government regulation to minimize carbon emissions represents one of the key factors stimulating the market growth. In line with this, the thriving automotive industry and rapid urbanization are influencing the need for construction equipment. As a result, there is an increase in the sales of metal castings across the country. Moreover, with rising environmental concerns, leading manufacturers are introducing electric vehicles, which is anticipated to augment the market growth.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-metal-casting-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Process:

Gravity Casting

High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)

Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)

Sand Casting

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Aluminum

Cast Iron

Magnesium

Zinc

Others

Market Breakup by Components:

Alloy Wheel

Battery Housing

Clutch Casing

Cross Car Beam

Crank Case

Cylinder Head

Others

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Type:

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Market Breakup by Application:

Body Assemblies

Engine Parts

Transmission Parts

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

https://ko-fi.com/post/Virtual-Reality-Market-Leading-Key-Players-Indus-H2H35UX1V

https://ko-fi.com/post/Chip-Mounter-Market-Future-Growth-Size-Trends-T6T05UCGP

https://ko-fi.com/post/Kegerators-Market-Growth-Key-Players-Profiles-V7V35SPCZ

https://ko-fi.com/post/E-Cigarette-Market-Business-Impressive-Growth-Rat-C0C15P7U6

https://ko-fi.com/post/Ice-Cream-Market-Size-Business-Growth-Share-La-D1D85OUAE

https://ko-fi.com/post/Silicon-Wafer-Market-Size-Share-2021-2026-Grow-G2G75NPQ6

https://ko-fi.com/post/Indoor-Farming-Market-Size-Share-Demands-Futur-R5R75N7J2

https://ko-fi.com/post/India-Beauty-and-Personal-Care-Market-Size-Growt-M4M45MTFF

https://ko-fi.com/post/Bubble-Tea-Market-Size-Growth-By-Top-Companies-T6T35LGZX

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800