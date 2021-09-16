Scintillator Market: Top Vendors, Research Report 2021-26, Size and Share

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Scintillator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global scintillator market size reached a value of US$ 476.5 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Scintillators are one of the most commonly used radiation detectors that can absorb high-energy photons and incident particles, such as protons, electrons and neutrons. They help in converting the acquired energy into the ultraviolet range of photons and determining the energy and time of incident radiation. As compared to their counterparts, scintillators are reliable, cost-efficient, more sensitive to deposited energy and have a faster response time. Consequently, they are widely used in nuclear plants, medical imaging, national security, manufacturing industries and high-energy particle experiments.

Global Scintillator Market Trends:

Owing to the rising threats of terrorism, there is an increase in the utilization of scintillators in security and defense organizations across the globe as they assist in strengthening homeland security and averting human loss. For example, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the United States is continuously supporting the development of solid organic scintillators under the Exploratory Research and Small Business Innovative Research programs. These programs aim to help in detecting radioactive substances and preventing radiological threats in the country. Apart from this, scintillators are also being employed in the healthcare sector for identifying and analyzing cardiovascular and neurological diseases. This, in confluence with the increasing cases of these ailments on account of sedentary lifestyles, is also bolstering the global scintillators market growth. Moreover, governing agencies in various countries are implementing stringent regulations regarding the use of medical devices. This, in turn, is encouraging hospitals and healthcare organizations to adopt technologically advanced scintillation and radiation detectors worldwide.

Market Breakup by Composition of Material:

In-Organic Scintillators Organic Scintillators

Market Breakup by End Product:

Personal or Pocket Size Instruments Hand-Held Instruments Fixed, Installed, and Automatic Instruments

Market Breakup by Application:

Healthcare Nuclear Power Plants Manufacturing Industries Homeland Security and Defense Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

