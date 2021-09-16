Oil and Gas Separation Market: Top Players Analysis, Size 2021, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Oil and Gas Separation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global oil and gas separation market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global oil and gas separation market to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Oil and gas separation refers to the process of segregation of water and natural gas from oil. Comprising natural gas and water in specific quantities, oil in its crude form is passed through a separator that is utilized to extract the gas and direct it into a separation line. The fluid is then passed through a heating unit where the difference of density between oil and water aids in the separation of the two. Additionally, it also aids in the removal of materials such as entrained solid impurities from the crude oil produced from the wells. Apart from this, a separator can also be employed for simultaneous separation of three phases: gas, liquid hydrocarbon and liquid aqueous.