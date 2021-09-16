Single-Use Bioprocessing Market: Top Players Analysis, Size 2021, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Single-Use Bioprocessing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global single use bioprocessing market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global single-use bioprocessing market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

Single-Use Bioprocessing currently represents one of the rapidly evolving technologies in the pharmaceutical industry. It has completely revolutionized the upstream and downstream processes in the manufacturing of biological products. Some of the benefits offered by single-use bioprocessing technology include saving time, easy disposal, increased productivity and reduced risk of cross-contamination. Apart from this, it helps in minimizing the costs associated with complicated steps, such as cleaning, sterilization and maintenance.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/single-use-bioprocessing-market/requestsample

Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the demand for single-use products that are manufactured using high-grade polymer materials and plastic composites as they provide integral strength and help in minimizing the overall operational costs. Besides this, they also ensure continuity in biomanufacturing, which is further propelling the Single-Use Bioprocessing market growth. Furthermore, major industry participants are participating in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, Danaher Corporation entered the Single-Use Bioprocessing business by acquiring Pall Corporation (US) in 2015. Key industry players are also incorporating technological advancements, such as automation, and big data and machine learning (ML) solutions in bioprocessing, to develop analytical models for predicting errors and improving accuracy during medical procedures.

Buy full report with table of contents:https://www.imarcgroup.com/single-use-bioprocessing-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players :

Applikon Biotechnology BV Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Cesco Bioengineering Co. Ltd., Corning Inc. Danaher Corporation, Entegris, Inc. Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions, Inc. General Electric (GE) Company Infors AG Merck KGaA, Rentschler Biopharma SE Sartorius AG Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and 3M Company.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Media Bags and Containers Filtration Assemblies Single-Use Bioreactors Disposable Mixers Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Filtration Storage Cell Culture Mixing Purification

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Upstream Fermentation Downstream

Market Breakup by End-User:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Life Science R&D Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe Asia Pacific North America Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800