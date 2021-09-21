Basmati Rice Market Size, Share, Industry Outlook & Global Forecast to 2027

Basmati Rice Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global basmati rice market are Amira Nature Foods Ltd., East End Foods plc, KRBL Limited, LT Foods Limited, Mars Inc., McCormick & Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., And The Rice ‘N Spice International Limited. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

The rising demand for basmati rice owing to its unique taste coupled with health benefits is stimulating the market growth. Also, the growing demand for the rice as a staple food of more than half of the global population is further fueling the market growth. On the contrary, the high cost associated with basmati rice challenges market growth.

The report has been created by using crucial tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis to help businesses around the globe navigate opportunities and challenges in the rapidly evolving marketplace with clarity. These tools also serve the detailed information of each application/product segment in the global market of basmati rice.

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global basmati rice market by segmenting it in terms of species, application, and sales channel. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By Species

White

Brown

By Application

Food

Cosmetic

Personal Care

By Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Convenience Store

Online Store

Traditional Grocery Stores

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers basmati rice market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global basmati rice market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

