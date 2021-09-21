Automatic Weapons Market Size, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis & Insights 2027

Automatic Weapons Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global Automatic Weapons market are BAE Systems, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, China North Industries Corporation, Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, Denel Land Systems, FN Herstal, General Dynamics Corporation, Heckler & Koch AG, Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Ltd, Kalashnikov Concern, KBP Instrument Design Bureau, Northrop Grumman, Rheinmetall AG, ST Engineering, and Ukroboroprom. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

The increasing modernization in the military infrastructure such as usage of automatic weapons on battlefields is propelling the growth of automatic weapons market. Furthermore, growing technological advancements in traditional weapons have led to the development of high-precision weapons system, which in turn boosting the market growth. However, stringent manufacturing standards and high cost associated with the development of automatic weapons hamper the market growth.

The report has been created by using crucial tools such as Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis.

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global automatic weapons market by segmenting it in terms of product and end-use.

By Product

Automatic Rifles

Machine Guns

Light Machine Guns (LMG)

Medium Machine Guns (MMG)

Automatic Launchers

Grenade Launchers

Missile Launchers

Mortar Launchers

Automatic Cannons

Gatling Guns

By End-Use

Airborne

Naval

Land

Regional Analysis

This section covers automatic weapons market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global automatic weapons market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

