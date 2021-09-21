Marketing Cloud Platform Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2027

Marketing Cloud Platform Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the marketing cloud platform market include Adobe Systems Incorporated, Cision Ab, Etrigue Corporation, Hatchbuck, Hubspot, Infusionsoft, International Business Machines Corporation, Leadsquared, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com and Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing adoption of content marketing software for personalized marketing and customer engagement is driving market growth. Increasing usage of social media for advertising is also propelling market growth. The emergence of location-based marketing and mobile marketing platform are further fuelling market growth. On the flip side, data privacy and security concerns are expected to hamper the market growth. Whereas, evolving need for artificial intelligence and big data analytics in digital marketing and implementation of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) on the digital platform are expected to augment demand over the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of marketing cloud platform.

Market Segmentation

The entire marketing cloud platform market has been sub-categorized into platform, solution, and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Platform

CRM

Cloud-Based

SaaS-Based

B2B Cloud

By Solution

Integrated Solution

Digital Marketing Solution

By End-User

Travel

Retail

Financial Services

Life Sciences

Technology

Media & Entertainment

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for marketing cloud platform market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

