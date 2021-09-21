Running Gear Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price, Trends, Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Running Gear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global running gear market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 58.3 Billion by 2026.

Running gears are devices or accessories worn by individuals while running or involved in other related activities. They include apparel, footwear, and accessories, including fitness trackers, wearable devices and software. Running gears are usually made from water-resistant materials to prevent wind and rain penetration, and skin chafing. They also protect the individual from any chances of injury and aids in better circulation while performing physical activity. Nowadays, running gears are equipped to track the fitness progress, enhancing the motivational spirit among individuals during their training process.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global running gear market is primarily driven by the rising awareness about the importance of physical fitness among individuals. The growing work pressure in the private sector has also necessitated the use of trackers and wearable devices, thereby propelling the market growth. Moreover, athletes have increasingly adopted running gears as these tech gadgets help improve the timing and training schedules easier to track via apps. In addition to this, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with these devices, coupled with the growing internet penetration, has escalated the demand for running gears. Furthermore, with the global trend of running marathons, manufacturers are introducing various innovative products, such as advanced running footwear and apparel, to attract a wider consumer base. These factors are expected to significantly impact the market in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Adidas AG

ASICS

New Balance

Nike

Skechers USA, Inc.

Amer Sports

British Knights

Columbia Sportswear Company

Fitbit

Garmin

Kering (Puma)

Newton Running

The Rockport Group

Under Armour

VF Corporation

Wolverine World Wide

Market Breakup by Product:

Running Footwear

Running Apparel

Running Accessories

Fitness Trackers

Market Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty and Sports Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Department and Discount Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

