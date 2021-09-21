Smart Window Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price, Trends, Research Report

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Window Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart window market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart window market to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2021-2026.

Smart windows are next-generation windows that regulate the amount of light entering a room, depending on the weather conditions and the preferences of the user. Currently, different technologies, such as micro-blinds, liquid crystal and suspended particles, are employed in the production of these windows. As compared to other alternatives like electric window shades, smart windows are considered more efficient for managing energy. Owing to these attributes, they are gaining traction for use in houses, commercial spaces and automobiles around the world.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Smart Window Market Trends:

The opacity of smart windows can be changed from transparent to translucent, which helps in increasing the comfort level of the inhabitants, ensuring the best lighting conditions and enhancing the building energy efficiency by minimizing glare, lighting loads and HVAC energy use. A key trend witnessed in the market is the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with smart windows. This helps in providing users with improved configuring abilities and manageability. Moreover, manufacturers are financing research and development (R&D) activities for developing windows with electrochromic technology that helps to create carbon-neutral or zero energy buildings (ZEB). In line with this, products are also being developed using perovskites that turn dark during high temperature conditions and can harvest solar energy like PV cells.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Gentex Corporation

Glasnovations Ltd.

Heliotrope Technologies

Pleotint

Ravenbrick LLC

Research Frontiers Inc.

SAGE Electrochromics, Inc.

Scienstry

Stellaris

Vista Window Company

ChromoGenics

Diamond Glass

EControl-Glas

Gesimat

Hitachi Chemical

Polytronix

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Transport

Breakup by Technology:

Suspended Particle Devices Light Modulator

Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Devices Scanner

Electro Chromic

Breakup by Type:

OLED Glass

Self-Dimming Window

Self-Repairing

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

