Data Center Rack Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price, Trends, Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Rack Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global data center rack market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global data center rack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

A data center rack refers to a form of a physical frame that is generally made of steel and other alloys. It is used to store cables, cooling systems, electronic servers, networking devices, and other data center computing equipment. Data center racks provide adequate space and airflow to the devices so that they are not damaged by temperature changes and prevent wires and cords from getting tangled. A simple level rack consists of 3-4 mounting rails supported by a framework that keeps the rails secured.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-rack-market/requestsample

Global Data Center Rack Market Trends:

Continuous modernization of the IT infrastructures and the rising adoption of big data analytics are driving the data center rack market. Furthermore, the growing requirement of data centers is augmenting the product demand to house various IT and networking equipment. Additionally, the elevating demand for these racks to store data generated through smart homes, grids, cities, etc., with wider shelves and upgraded designs, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of low-cost rack solutions which feature thermal management, corrosion resistance, system expandability, etc., is contributing to the product demand. Apart from this, the increasing investments in the upgradation of data center equipment are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3ytgI03

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Eaton

Samsung

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Rittal

Vertiv Company

Belkin

nVent Schroff

Black Box Corporation

Panduit

Cheval Electronic Enclosure

Hewlett-Packard

Belden

Chatsworth Products

Great Lakes Case

Cabinet

Breakup by Type:

Server Rack

Network Rack

Breakup by Rack Units:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Rack Size:

36U

42U

45U

47U

48U

51U

Others

Breakup by Frame Size:

19 Inch

Others

Breakup by Frame Design:

Open Frame

Enclosed

Customized

Breakup by Service:

Consulting Services

Installation and Support Services

Professional Services

Breakup by Application:

Small and Medium Size Organization

Large Size Organization

Breakup by End-User:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Public Sector

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Media Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):