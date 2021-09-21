Gas Turbine Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price, Trends, Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gas Turbine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global gas turbine market reached a value of US$ 21 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

A gas turbine refers to an internal combustion (IC) engine that creates electricity by using natural gases and liquid fuels, like propane, fuel oil and kerosene. As compared to other alternatives, gas turbines offer several benefits, including a high power-to-weight ratio, low operational cost, lesser pollutants and more compact sizes. The electricity produced by gas turbines is generally used for powering heavy machinery, such as aircraft, ships, trains, electrical generators, pumps and tanks.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-turbine-market/requestsample

Global Gas Turbine Market Trends

The increasing demand for uninterrupted electricity supply and widescale adoption of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are among the major factors driving the growth of the global gas turbine market. Moreover, rising concerns about the environmental impact of the existing power generation technologies are fueling the demand for high quality gas turbines across the globe as they help to significantly decrease carbon emissions. Also, market players are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) activities to improve the overall performance of gas turbines, which is driving the market growth further. For instance, General Electric (GE) Power announced the launch of 9HA units, which enable cost-effective fuel-to-electricity conversion.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3hEQsKk

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Siemens

GE

MHPS

Ansaldo

Harbin Electric

OPRA

MAN Diesel

Solar Turbines

Vericor Power

BHEL

Centrax

Zorya

Caterpillar

General Electric

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Breakup by Rated Capacity:

Above 300 MW

120-300 MW

40-120 MW

Less Than 40 MW

Breakup by Technology:

Combined Cycle Gas Turbine

Open Cycle Gas Turbine

Breakup by Design Type:

Heavy Duty (Frame) Type

Aeroderivative Type

Breakup by End-User:

Power Generation

Mobility

Oil and Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):