Personal Protective Equipment Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price, Trends, Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Personal Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global personal protective equipment market reached a value of US$ 54.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global personal protective equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) refers to the wearable equipment and gear designed to protect workers against potential occupational hazards, which may include serious illnesses or injuries. Some of the most commonly used PPE are respirators, high-visibility clothing, earplugs or earmuffs, coveralls or lifejackets, safety helmets, eye protection, gloves, gauntlets, safety harnesses and safety footwear. PPE aids in protecting personnel from various biological contaminants, toxic vapors, hazardous gases, radiological particulates and other chemical agents. It is essential for workers to wear these gears in case the engineering, work practice and administrative controls are not feasible in the workplace. Consequently, these gears are extensively utilized as a crucial element across the chemical, construction, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Trends:

The global market is driven by the growing demand for PPE from the healthcare industry on account of the rising cases of COVID-19, as medical workers are at a higher risk of acquiring the disease. As a result, governments of numerous countries are increasing their budget to invest in the purchase and production of PPE. Apart from this, rapid industrialization, along with the growing emphasis on workplace safety, is boosting the market growth. Increasing incidences of occupational hazards and significant loss of valuable workforce have resulted in the growing awareness regarding personal and occupational safety among workers and employers, which, in turn, has facilitated the uptake of PPE on the global level. Moreover, governments of numerous countries are introducing stringent occupational health and safety regulations and guidelines to manage or eliminate hazards to the greatest extent possible. Furthermore, manufacturers are continually focusing on developing smart designs for PPE to improve the overall functionality of the gears and provide better protection using advanced manufacturing technologies and high-performance raw materials, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Honeywell International Inc.

E I Dupont De Nemours and Co.

3M Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Ansell Limited

MSA Safety Inc.

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Sioen Industries NV

Radians, Inc.

COFRA Holding AG

Avon Rubber P.L.C.

Uvex Safety Group

National Safety Apparel

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Other

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Head, Eye and Face Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Respiratory Protection

Hand Protection

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

